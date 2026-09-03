SafeSport sees big jump in visitors to banned database after announcing sanctions publicly

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 3, 2026 at 9:21 a.m.

 
FILE - Athletes ski past the Olympic rings during the cross country skiing women's 50km mass start classic at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Feb. 22, 2026.

FILE - Athletes ski past the Olympic rings during the cross country skiing women's 50km mass start classic at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

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DENVER — The U.S. Center for SafeSport more than doubled the number of new visitors to its online Centralized Disciplinary Database in the month after it started making public announcements about people placed on its banned list.

The center said Thursday that 6,300 new visitors looked at the database between July 21 — the date the initiative was launched — and Aug. 20. That marked a 125% increase over the previous period in 2025.

The center, in charge of combating abuse in Olympic sports, has long published the database. But without publicizing who lands on the list, people had to access the database and know who they were looking for to learn about banned and restricted people in their orbit.

Now, the center delivers a weekly email with updates about people added to the list; the updates include cases taken to arbitration that have reached a decision.

In addition to sports media, among those who commonly receive the email are national governing bodies and club owners.

"Recognizing how underutilized this tool has been, we are investing in amplifying it nationwide with the hope of increasing transparency and fostering safer sport environments," CEO Benita Fitzgerald Mosley said in a news release announcing the numbers.

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