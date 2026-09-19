No. 11 BYU makes easy work of Colorado State in blowout road victory

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — No. 11 BYU faced little opposition on its way to a 41-23 victory over Colorado State Saturday night.

LJ Martin totaled 176 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries to help power the Cougars offense to 559 total yards of offense and to claim victory over the Rams.

Martin helped BYU jump out to an early lead with a 54-yard touchdown on their opening drive before a response from Colorado State evened things up. The Cougars scored 31 unanswered points to build a strong cushion before a late rally from the Rams.

Colorado State added a pair of touchdowns and 2-point conversions late to bring the final score closer, but BYU held on for the win to improve to 3-0 on the season, while Colorado State dropped to 2-1.

Quarterback Bear Bachmeier was effective and finished 12-of-16 for 227 yards and an interception. His connection with freshman wideout Legend Glasker continued to be a factor for the Cougars, with the pair connecting on a deep pass for the second straight game.

Rams quarterback Hauss Hejny exited the game late in the first quarter after suffering a hamstring injury on the team's second drive of the game. And Colorado State head coach Jim Mora opted to keep Hejny sidelined after the first quarter with his limited mobility affecting his play.

After turning to redshirt freshman K'Saan Farrar, the Rams were unable to generate much offense, while BYU scored on six of its first seven possessions.

This story will be updated.