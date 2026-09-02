Raiders tab Kirk Cousins as starting quarterback

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Sep 02 (Field Level Media) - Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek said rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza's time is ​coming.

It's just not now.

On Wednesday, the Raiders announced veteran Kirk Cousins as the starting quarterback for their season opener against the visiting Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13. Cousins was battling with Mendoza ‌and Aidan O'Connell for the honor.

"(Cousins has) played really good football. I'm really happy with all three of our quarterbacks," Raiders head coach ⁠Klint Kubiak said. "Kirk's had a really good offseason, ​very good camp and he's earned it.

"I think (competition) ⁠made Kirk better, it made Aidan better, it made Fernando better. That's the nature of the position -- it's ‌the most competitive position in ‌the free world. And those guys all improved the roster through their play this ⁠offseason."

Cousins, 38, was 13 of 17 for 101 yards and a ⁠touchdown in a pair of preseason appearances.

He did not participate in Wednesday's practice as a rest day. Mendoza, in turn, received first-team reps in his place.

"Live reps are the best medicine, so that was very helpful for him," Kubiak said.

Cousins was released by the Atlanta Falcons on March 11, two years into a four-year, $180 million deal he signed with the club in March 2024. He signed ‌with the Raiders in April.

Cousins struggled down the stretch during his first ​season with the Falcons in 2024, throwing 18 touchdowns to 16 interceptions and losing the starting job to rookie Michael Penix Jr. He played better when he stepped in for Penix after the latter's season-ending injury last November, throwing for 1,721 yards, 10 TDs and five picks in eight starts.

Over 174 games (167 starts) in 14 seasons, Cousins has completed 66.7% of his passes for 44,700 yards with 298 TDs and 131 interceptions.

Mendoza, 22, completed 25 of 45 passes for 240 yards with one ​touchdown and two interceptions in the preseason.

While Mendoza's results on the field are just starting to play out, Spytek said Tuesday ‌that the top ‌overall pick of ⁠the 2026 NFL Draft is putting the necessary time in off the field to improve.

"He's a tireless worker. He loves football. He loves his teammates. He's energetic on the field. He's self-critical. He's self-aware. He's very accurate," Spytek said of Mendoza, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

"His time is coming, but he's got to earn it ‌every day, and he knows that. ​I think we're all very pleased with the person and ‌his work ethic and his ⁠commitment to being a ​great quarterback."

O'Connell, 28, has started 17 games (7-10 record) since being drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round in ​2023.

(--Field Level Media)