Reports: Bears RB D'Andre Swift, WR Rome Odunze injured at practice

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Sep 04 (Field Level Media) - Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift and wide receiver ​Rome Odunze made early exits from practice on Thursday due to apparent injuries, according to multiple reports.

Swift carried the ball late in practice on ‌first-and-10 from the offense's 1-yard line and left the field holding his midsection or core area, per the ⁠Chicago Tribune. Swift, 27, appeared to ​be in "significant discomfort," per The Athletic.

Odunze ⁠was sidelined early in practice due to an apparent right leg issue and ‌attempted to stay in ‌before leaving with a trainer. The Athletic reported that preliminary indications are ⁠that Odunze, 24, will be fine.

The Bears ⁠did not immediately provide updates on the two starters. Head coach Ben Johnson is not scheduled to meet with media members until next week. The first injury report required by the league is Wednesday before Chicago opens the season on Sept. 13 at the Carolina Panthers.

Kyle Monangai, who is Swift's primary ‌backup, has been dealing with a hyperextended right ​knee sustained on Aug. 16.

Swift started 16 regular-season games for the Bears last season and had 223 carries for 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns, plus 34 receptions for 299 yards and another score. He added 130 yards and one TD on 32 carries in two playoff games.

He has 4,775 career rushing yards and 38 TDs on 1,069 attempts as well as 271 receptions for ​2,097 yards and nine TDs in 89 regular-season games (64 starts) for the Detroit Lions (2020-22), Philadelphia ‌Eagles (2023) and Bears (2024-25). ‌Swift was ⁠selected to the Pro Bowl in 2023.

The Lions selected Swift in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

Odunze started all 12 regular-season games he played last season and had 44 receptions on 90 targets for 661 yards and ‌six TDs.

The Bears drafted ​him in the first round (ninth overall) in 2024 ‌out of the University ⁠of Washington. He ​has 98 receptions for 1,395 yards and nine TDs in 29 career regular-season games (24 starts).

(--Field ​Level Media)