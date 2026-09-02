Justin Tucker among 3 kickers to work out for Jets

By Field Level Media | Posted - Sept. 2, 2026 at 2:51 p.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks off as punter Jordan Stout (11) holds during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks off as punter Jordan Stout (11) holds during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. (Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images/File Photo)

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Sep 02 (Field Level Media) - Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was one of ​three kickers to work out Wednesday for the New York Jets, multiple media outlets reported.

Also at the workout were Michael Badgley and ‌Joshua Karty.

Tucker, 36, has the best resume of the trio.

In 13 seasons in the NFL -- all with ⁠the Ravens -- Tucker was a five-time ​first-team All-Pro, a seven-time Pro Bowl ⁠selection and a Super Bowl champion.

He is third all-time in field goal ‌percentage (89.1%) and 14th in ‌career field goals (417). He kicked a then-record 66-yard field goal in ⁠2021, a mark surpassed twice last season ⁠by Jacksonville's Cam Little.

Tucker last played in the NFL in 2024 and was released by the Ravens on May 5, 2025. At the time, he was under investigation by the NFL after 16 massage therapists came forward to accuse him of misconduct early in his career.

He served a ‌10-game suspension last season and is free to sign ​with any team.

Badgley, 31, has played for six teams over seven seasons, connecting on 83.2% of his attempts (109-of-131) with a career long of 59 yards.

The Los Angeles Rams selected Karty in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Stanford and placed him on waivers on Nov. 28, 2025. The 24-year-old appeared in 25 games with the Rams, making ​79.6% (39-of-49) of his attempts with a long of 58 yards.

The Jets released kicker Jason ‌Sanders, then re-signed ‌him to ⁠the practice squad. They claimed Blake Grupe off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts. Grupe, 27, has kicked in 50 games with the New Orleans Saints and Colts, drilling 86-of-105 attempts (81.9%), with the longest being 60 yards.

Sanders spent seven seasons (2018-24) ‌with the Miami Dolphins and ​made 84.6% of his field-goal attempts (187 of ‌221). He was a ⁠first-team All-Pro in ​2020.

The Jets open their season Sept. 13 on the road against the Tennessee Titans.

(--Field ​Level Media)

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