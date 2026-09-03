Cardinals WR Michael Wilson signs 3-year extension

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Sep 03 (Field Level ​Media) - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson agreed ‌to a three-year contract extension worth $75 ⁠million, multiple ​media outlets reported ⁠on Thursday.

Per reports, the ‌extension could ‌boost to $78 million and includes $47 ⁠million ⁠guaranteed.

Wilson, who had a year left on his rookie deal, is now under contract to the Cardinals through ‌the 2029 ​season.

He overcame a slow start to last season to finish with 78 catches for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games (13 starts).

Wilson, ​26, has 163 ‌catches for ‌2,119 ⁠yards and 14 touchdowns in 46 career games (38 starts) since being selected by ‌Arizona in the ​third round ‌of the 2023 ⁠NFL ​Draft out of Stanford.

(--Field Level ​Media)