Cardinals WR Michael Wilson signs 3-year extension

By Field Level Media | Posted - Sept. 3, 2026 at 11:54 a.m.

 
Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) makes a catch during a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) makes a catch during a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. (David Brytus-Imagn Images)

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Sep 03 (Field Level ​Media) - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson agreed ‌to a three-year contract extension worth $75 ⁠million, multiple ​media outlets reported ⁠on Thursday.

Per reports, the ‌extension could ‌boost to $78 million and includes $47 ⁠million ⁠guaranteed.

Wilson, who had a year left on his rookie deal, is now under contract to the Cardinals through ‌the 2029 ​season.

He overcame a slow start to last season to finish with 78 catches for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games (13 starts).

Wilson, ​26, has 163 ‌catches for ‌2,119 ⁠yards and 14 touchdowns in 46 career games (38 starts) since being selected by ‌Arizona in the ​third round ‌of the 2023 ⁠NFL ​Draft out of Stanford.

(--Field Level ​Media)

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