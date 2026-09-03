Cardinals WR Michael Wilson signs 3-year extension

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Sep 03 (Field Level Media) - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $75 million, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday.
Per reports, the extension could boost to $78 million and includes $47 million guaranteed.
Wilson, who had a year left on his rookie deal, is now under contract to the Cardinals through the 2029 season.
He overcame a slow start to last season to finish with 78 catches for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games (13 starts).
Wilson, 26, has 163 catches for 2,119 yards and 14 touchdowns in 46 career games (38 starts) since being selected by Arizona in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Stanford.
(--Field Level Media)