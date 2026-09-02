Misplaced mail forces Wings C Li Yueru to miss FIBA World Cup

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Sep 02 (Field Level Media) - Dallas Wings center Li Yueru is ​unable to travel to Berlin for the FIBA World Cup because of a lost passport and will not ‌play for China.

The Chinese team is scheduled to open play in the event Friday ⁠against the United States.

She posted ​the news on Instagram on ⁠Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, my passport was lost in the mail and still ‌hasn't been found. ‌Throughout this time, we've all been working hard together and ⁠exploring every possible solution, but ⁠maybe we were just a little short on luck this time," Li, 27, wrote. "As of today, the passport is still missing."

Without the passport, she is unable to travel outside the United States.

"The national team has always made me feel valued ‌and wanted, and it has always ​been a tremendous honor to represent China," Li wrote. "I was incredibly excited and looking forward to joining the national team again."

The 6-foot-7 Li was selected in the third round of the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream but did not play in the league until 2022 with the Chicago ​Sky. She didn't play in the WNBA the following season, then ‌returned in 2024 ‌and has ⁠played with the Los Angeles Sparks, Seattle Storm and Wings.

In 114 games (14 starts), Li has career averages of 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 12.7 minutes per game.

This season, as a backup in ‌Dallas, she is averaging ​3.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 10.3 ‌minutes in 29 ⁠games.

In the ​2024 Paris Olympics, Li led China with 17.7 points and 11.0 rebounds.

(--Field ​Level Media)