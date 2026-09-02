Report: Gardner-Webb fires first-year head football coach

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Sep 02 (Field Level Media) - Gardner-Webb has dismissed first-year head football coach Kris McCullough, ESPN reported Wednesday.
The university hired McCullough, 30, in December following the resignation of Cris Reisert, who became Toledo's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
On Monday, Gardner-Webb, located in Boiling Springs, N.C., announced it had suspended McCullough "pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation."
At that time, Pete Bennett was named interim head coach. A holdover from the Reisert era, Bennett has been on the football staff since 2024 and entered this season as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach.
The university has not addressed the investigation, which multiple outlets reported Wednesday concerned off-field issues, without providing details.
McCullough arrived at Gardner-Webb after serving three seasons as head coach of Division II University of Texas-Permian Basin. He was the youngest head coach in college football at the time of his hiring.
Gardner-Webb finished last season with a 7-5 record, 5-3 in what was then called the OVC/Big South Football Association and in 2026 the Ohio Valley Conference.
The Runnin' Bulldogs opened the 2026 season with a 35-17 loss at Austin Peay last Thursday. They are scheduled to play Wofford on Saturday in Spartanburg, S.C.
(--Field Level Media)