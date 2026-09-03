MLB roundup: D-backs edge Phillies 1-0, climb back into playoff spot

Estimated read time: 8-9 minutes

Sep 03 (Field Level Media) - James McCann homered to break a scoreless tie in the eighth, seven Arizona pitchers limited Philadelphia to three hits, and the Diamondbacks avoided a series sweep with a 1-0 victory over the Phillies in Phoenix on Wednesday.

McCann hit a 409-foot homer on the first pitch he saw from Jonathan Bowlan (2-2).

Jonathan Loaisiga (6-3) tossed a 1-2-3 eighth, and Juan Morillo handled the ninth for his third save as ​the Diamondbacks ended a three-game skid.

Andrew Painter gave up two singles and no walks in seven scoreless innings for the Phillies, who had won six in a row and 15 of 17. Bryce Harper extended his career-best on-base streak to 35 games with a single and two walks.

Reds 7, Padres 3

Juan Brito belted his first career home run in support of Brandon Williamson's return to the mound after a four-month injury hiatus, leading Cincinnati to a win over visiting San Diego in the rubber game of the three-game series.

JJ Bleday, who homered, and Dane Myers each collected three hits for the Reds. Williamson (3-3) scattered seven hits and ‌three runs over 5 1/3 innings. Reds rookie Hector Rodriguez added his fifth homer.

The Padres dropped their second straight game. San Diego starter Casey Mize (5-9) was charged with four runs on five hits in four innings.

Braves 9, Nationals 0

Sean Murphy and Ronald Acuna Jr. each hit a three-run homer as visiting Atlanta toppled Washington following a long rain delay.

Elieser Hernandez (2-0) threw three scoreless innings in relief after Atlanta starter Grant Holmes tossed three no-hit innings before the delay. ⁠Austin Riley drove in two runs for the Braves, who snapped a two-game skid.

Brad Lord started and hurled 3 1/3 scoreless frames for the Nationals. Riley Cornelio (2-2) allowed three ​runs on three hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Rockies 6, Orioles 5 (11 innings)

Brett Sullivan hit a two-run single with two outs in the 11th inning to give Colorado a ⁠win over Baltimore in Denver.

The victory was the second straight for the Rockies, who had lost 10 home games in a row entering September. Colorado's Cole Carrigg had three hits, and Adael Amador, TJ Rumfield and Jake McCarthy finished with two each.

The Orioles led most of the game but couldn't hold leads in the ninth and 11th innings and wasted a career-high ‌11 strikeouts from Trevor Rogers, who threw 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball. Blaze ‌Alexander had three hits for Baltimore.

Blue Jays 11, Guardians 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 3-for-4 with a home run and a season-high five RBIs as visiting Toronto defeated Cleveland.

Guerrero hit a three-run homer, an RBI double and an RBI single. Toronto starter Dylan Cease (10-5) allowed four hits over ⁠six scoreless innings. Josh Smith added a solo homer for the Blue Jays, who gained a split of the first two games in the three-game series.

Chase DeLauter had three hits for the Guardians. Joey Cantillo (9-8) allowed nine runs (four earned) on ⁠nine hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Giants 5, Pirates 4 (10 innings)

Bryce Eldridge drove in two runs, including the tiebreaking run on a double in the 10th, lifting San Francisco to a comeback win at Pittsburgh.

Rafael Devers collected two hits, including a home run, and two walks for the Giants, who have won three of four. San Francisco reliever Jason Foley (2-1) threw a scoreless ninth inning, and Dylan Smith registered his fourth save despite permitting a run in the 10th.

Camilo Doval (3-2) took the loss as the Pirates' three-game winning streak ended. Bryan Reynolds singled, doubled and scored twice.

Astros 2, White Sox 0

Nelson Velazquez hit a two-run single with two outs in the eighth inning, lifting Houston to a victory over visiting Chicago.

Hayden Wesneski twirled seven innings of one-hit ball for the Astros. AJ Blubaugh (5-2) threw a scoreless eighth inning, pitching around a leadoff triple. Josh Hader notched his 22nd save with a perfect ninth.

White Sox right-hander Davis Martin excelled in his return from the injured list, tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Sean Newcomb (2-4) permitted two runs in two innings.

Mariners 8, Red Sox 3

Visiting Seattle rode a pair of four-run innings to a win over Boston in the decisive game of a three-game series.

J.P. Crawford went 3-for-3 with two runs to lead four multi-hit performances for the Mariners. Seattle used four relievers behind Bryce Miller, who tossed 4 ‌2/3 innings of one-run ball. Cooper Criswell (3-2) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

Roman Anthony, who homered, and Wilyer Abreu, who had two doubles, logged three hits apiece for the Red Sox. Patrick Sandoval (1-4) yielded four runs (three earned) in four-plus innings as Boston took its sixth ​loss in eight games.

Mets 10, Rays 4

Nick Morabito and Brett Baty each stroked a three-run double as New York won its three-game series with Tampa Bay, prevailing in St. Petersburg, Fla. Morabito collected his first two major league hits.

Juan Soto went 2-for-5 with a homer for the Mets. Bo Bichette finished 2-for-4 with a double, two runs, a walk and a stolen base. Dedniel Nunez (1-0) delivered 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Richie Palacios slugged a two-run homer for the Rays. Griffin Jax (6-10) returned from the injured list and surrendered six runs, three earned, in 2 2/3 innings.

Athletics 9, Rangers 2

Henry Bolte had three hits, including a pair of two-run homers, to help the Athletics avoid a three-game sweep by Texas in Arlington, Texas.

Zack Gelof, Jonah Heim and Alika Williams also homered and Jeff McNeil had two hits and scored twice for the A's, who ended a five-game skid. Jacob Lopez (6-4) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings.

Rangers starter Cody Bradford (0-4) gave up five runs on three homers and seven hits in four innings. Ezequiel Duran had three hits in the leadoff spot, including a home run, and Justin Foscue also homered.

Marlins 9, Royals 6

Kyle Stowers and Heriberto Hernandez each had two hits and two RBIs, Javier Sanoja homered among his three hits and Miami rallied from an early three-run deficit to win at Kansas City.

Stowers and Jakob Marsee also went deep for the Marlins. Griffin Conine added two hits, an RBI and a pair of stellar outfield catches. Miami reliever Cade Gibson (3-1) struck out the only batter he faced.

Carter Jensen hit a pair of solo homers and Salvador Perez had a two-run shot for the Royals, who have dropped three straight following a ​12-1 stretch. Jose Cuas (0-1) got just one out and yielded three runs.

Brewers 9, Cubs 5

Jackson Chourio had four hits, including his 21st homer, and visiting Milwaukee beat Chicago.

Joey Ortiz singled home two runs for the Brewers, who overcame a shaky outing by ace Jacob Misiorowski (five runs in four innings). JoJo Romero (2-3), one of five Milwaukee relievers who combined for five shutout innings of one-hit ball, handled the fifth inning.

Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer and singled in two ‌runs for the ‌Cubs, who lost for the sixth time in eight games. David Peterson was tagged for ⁠six runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Tigers 11, Twins 6 (12 innings)

Spencer Torkelson hit a two-run homer as part of a five-run 12th inning, and Detroit pulled away for a win over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

John Peck doubled and singled for his first major league hits while driving in three runs for the Tigers, who staved off a three-game sweep. Javier Baez capped the 12th-inning rally with a three-run double, and Max Clark finished with three doubles and three runs.

Royce Lewis tallied two RBIs to lead the Twins, whose three-game winning streak ended. Trevor Larnach and Ryan Jeffers each hit an RBI double, and Brooks Lee finished 3-for-6.

Yankees 6, Angels 3 (10 innings)

Austin Wells went 2-for-2 with a two-run go-ahead single to highlight a five- run 10th inning as New York beat Los Angeles in the decisive game of a three- game series in Anaheim, Calif.

Cody Bellinger (3-for-5), Trent Grisham and Ben Rice each added an RBI single for the Yankees in the 10th. Cam Schlittler allowed one run on two hits in eight innings. David Bednar (7-3) fanned three in a scoreless ninth inning.

Vaughn Grissom went 2-for-4 with a homer and Moises ‌Ballesteros hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the 10th for Los Angeles, ​which lost for the ninth time in 10 games. It marked the sixth straight extra-inning defeat for the Angels.

Cardinals 8, Dodgers 6 (10 innings)

Thomas Saggese hit a home run and drove in the go-ahead run in the ‌10th inning with an infield single as St. Louis rallied past host Los Angeles.

Leo Bernal ⁠added a homer, his first after making his major league debut on Tuesday, ​and the Cardinals won for just the fourth time in 11 games. St. Louis sent eight pitchers to the mound in a bullpen game, with Justin Bruihl (1-1) getting the win and Riley O'Brien posting his 35th save.

Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts homered as the Dodgers lost for the sixth time in eight games. Yoshinobu Yamamoto took a no-hitter into the sixth but wound up allowing four runs ​on five hits in seven innings.

(--Field Level Media)