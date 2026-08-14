High school football: Week 1 schedule, streams, and scores

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SALT LAKE CITY — Welcome back to the high school football season, where Friday nights are filled with hard-hitting action.

Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 1 high school football games across the state.

KSL Sports' Game Night Live: Weber at Fremont

Why did we choose this game?

What better way to start the season than with a heated rivalry game? Over the last decade, 6A Weber has held the upper hand, winning six of the last 10 games. But crosstown rival 5A Fremont has had the more recent success, winning three of the last four — including last season's 42-10 drubbing in the season-opener on Weber's home turf.

In the return trip to Fremont, can the Warriors avenge last season's loss in another season-opener, or will the lower classification Silverwolves continues its recent success against their rival?

Fremont finished the 2025 season with a quarterfinal loss in the 5A state playoffs following an undefeated region run and a 9-3 overall record, while Weber finished the season with a losing record (4-6).

The Silverwolves only have six returning starters, but there's belief in the young talent ready for their opportunity. Conversely, the Warriors welcome back 12 starters (six on each side of the ball) and have a little more experience behind them going into the season.

To watch the game live, click on the video player above, or here.

Other games we'll be watching this week:

Game Night Live: Weber at Fremont (7 p.m., WATCH)

Weber at Fremont (7 p.m., WATCH) Bountiful at Herriman (7 p.m., WATCH)

Springville at Alta (7 p.m., WATCH)

Corner Canyon at Davis (7 p.m., WATCH)

Bonneville at Viewmont (7 p.m., WATCH)

American Fork at Pleasant Grove (7 p.m., WATCH)

Logan at Summit Academy (7 p.m., WATCH)

Maple Mountain at Lehi (7 p.m., WATCH)

If you can't see the scoreboard below, you can view the schedule/scores on the High School Scoreboard page.