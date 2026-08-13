WATCH: High school football season kicks off with Stansbury at Skyline

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2026 high school football season kicks off Thursday night, with the Game Night Live crew broadcasting live from Skyline High to get the season started.

The Eagles welcome the Stansbury Stallions to Salt Lake City in a clash of 4A teams looking to build off successful, nine-win seasons for both schools. The two teams both made it to the 4A quarterfinals last season before losses to close out the season.

Though not in the same region, Thursday night's game will be a good opening test against a fellow 4A opponent. You can watch the full game above in the video player or here.

Check back Friday night for the full slate of games and to see where KSL Sports will be broadcasting.