Spider-Man scores a $3 million payday with kick at BYU's 'College GameDay'

PROVO — Dressed as Spider-Man, Brigham Young University student Carter Smith missed his first field goal attempt Saturday morning but connected on his second, winning $3 million during ESPN's College GameDay broadcast ahead of the Cougars' matchup against Notre Dame.

Smith made the 33-yard kick on the lawn at Heritage Halls, sending the surrounding crowd of BYU students into celebration. The prize included $1 million from ESPN analyst Pat McAfee, $1 million from Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth owner Ryan Smith and $1 million from Ryan Sweeney, Smith's business partner.

The winning kick came during McAfee's "Kicking is Easy" contest, a recurring segment on the college football pregame show. The competition gives a selected fan the opportunity to attempt a 33-yard field goal for a cash prize.

CARTER FOR THREE MILLION DOLLARS WHAT A KICK FULL PANDEMONIUM #CollegeGameDay https://t.co/AaHATWqfQe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 17, 2026

Carter Smith, who is studying biology at BYU, said on the broadcast that he hopes to become a dentist.

The contest drew particular attention in Provo as students lined up and camped on campus in the days leading up to Saturday's broadcast. Students began gathering as early as Tuesday morning for a chance to participate in the nationally televised competition.

According to ESPN's description of the contest, fans who arrive early have an opportunity to be selected from the on-site crowd, known as the pit, for a field goal attempt.

McAfee introduced the kicking contest in 2023, offering fans the chance to win money by making a field goal during College GameDay. The segment has since become a regular feature of the show, with prize amounts increasing over time.

Saturday's $3 million prize was an especially high-stakes version of the challenge, with the additional contributions from Smith and Sweeney raising the potential payout beyond McAfee's usual offering.

WHAT. A. SIGHT. https://t.co/pPdPWHWksE — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 17, 2026

The broadcast also marked College GameDay's return to BYU for the first time since Oct. 24, 2009, when the show visited Provo ahead of the Cougars' game against Texas Christian University. TCU won that game 38-7, according to BYU Athletics.

This year's broadcast preceded a matchup between two nationally ranked, undefeated teams. BYU enters Saturday's game against Notre Dame at 5-0, while the Fighting Irish enters at 6-0, according to ESPN and BYU Athletics.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MDT at LaVell Edwards Stadium, with the game airing on ABC.