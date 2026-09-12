No. 15 BYU pitches 2nd-half shutout in Big 12-opening win over Arizona

PROVO — Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita punched first in the Wildcats' long-awaited rematch with No. 15 BYU.

But the Cougars punched back — and landed the knockout blow with a heavy dose of defense to open Big 12 play with a win.

Bear Bachmeier threw for all-but 18 of his 217 yards after the first quarter, and Kyler Kasper caught four passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns as the 15th-ranked Cougars shut out the visiting Wildcats in the second half en route to a 28-17 win in front of a sold-out crowd at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

LJ Martin added 98 yards on 20 carries, and Bachmeier's 37 rushing yards including a 6-yard touchdown for the Cougars (2-0, 1-0 Big 12).

Fifita completed 23-of-31 passes for 230 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Wildcats (1-1, 0-1 Big 12).

Fifita carved up BYU on the opening drive, completing 6-of-7 passes for 52 yards before carrying it in himself from 11 yards out to give the Wildcats a 7-0 advantage.

After a three-play opening drive, Cade Uluave took advantage a Isaiah Glasker's big-hitting pass rush and picked off Fifita near the Arizona 9-yard line. Two players later, Bachmeier cashed it in with a 6-yard TD run to equalize.

A MASSIVE HIT on Noah Fifita and he throws a PICK 😳@BYUfootball takes over! pic.twitter.com/PJCmN2yTqd — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 12, 2026

The Wildcats held BYU to just 38 yards of offense on six plays in the first quarter. Bachmeier opened the second by finding Reggie Frischknecht amid busted coverage to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive and give the Cougars their first lead of the game, 14-10.

But Fifita threw for 141 of Arizona's 237 yards in the first half, including a 16-yard touchdown to Shane King to give the Wildcats a 17-14 halftime lead.

Bachmeier opened the second half with a 9-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 6-yard strike to Kasper to retake the lead.

After totaling 240 yards in the first half, Arizona had just 39 yards on its first two drives as BYU took a 4-point lead into the fourth quarter. Fifita led a 58-yard drive over eight plays to open the fourth quarter, including a 34-yard pass to Cole Rusk to drive into the red zone.

But Fifita's 3-yard pass to Rodney Gallagher III on fourth down came up inches short of the line-to-gain after video review, and Bachmeier ripped a 61-yard strike to Legend Glasker two plays later to set up Kasper's second touchdown of the game with 6:10 remaining.

Bear Bachmeier finds Kyler Kasper in the end zone for a @BYUfootball TD! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T4wYbYn7Y2 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 12, 2026

Back-to-back sacks by Tausili Akana and Keanu Tanuvasa helped the Cougars post the second-half shutout and pull away for the key Week 2 victory.

This story will be updated.