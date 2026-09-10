No. 15 BYU got a 'miracle' this week — but remains shorthanded against Arizona

PROVO — Among the highs of Saturday night's win over outmatched FCS foe Utah Tech, No. 15 BYU didn't emerge unscathed.

Head coach Kalani Sitake noted several penalties — five for 46 yards, to be exact — and positional miscues that the Cougars will need to fix before opening Big 12 play in the second week of the season against a formidable Arizona squad.

But BYU likely avoided the biggest mishap after tests to safety Raider Damuni over the weekend.

The Cougars' starting strong safety went down with what looked to be a serious knee injury in BYU's 63-7 win over Utah Tech. After being helped off the field by team medical staff and almost immediately being ruled out for the game, the 6-foot-1 senior from Timpview High likely braced for the worst after emerging from the sideline medical tent without putting pressure on his leg.

That left Monday's news welcome, even if far from perfect.

Damuni won't be available for Saturday's Big 12 opener against the Wildcats (1:30 p.m. MT, FOX), but Sitake ruled out a season-ending injury Monday with an injury that "wasn't as significant as we were thinking" and will allow Damuni to return sooner rather than later.

"I think I asked Saturday night for a miracle, and we got one," Sitake said. "Raider's going to be able to play this year."

Damuni started six of 12 games last year, totaling 43 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, two pass break ups, an interception and three passes defended in helping the Cougars to a 12-2 campaign that included a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake, right, watches his kicker kick a PAT during a game against Utah Tech at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. (Photo: Lukas Katilius, Deseret News)

His backup at strong safety, redshirt sophomore Tommy Prassas, was elevated to starter on the Cougars' project depth chart ahead of fellow sophomore Jarinn Kalama.

"I was scared for him," Prassas said of Damuni's injury. "But he's not as hurt as we all thought he might be. I'm excited for when he comes back; we definitely need him on this team. But I'm excited for the opportunity this Saturday."

Poppinga said what initially seemed like a serious knee injury, where the safety was rolled back by providing run support and appeared to hyperextend his knee, wasn't as significant as what was initially expected. He's been ruled out for Saturday's game on the Big 12 initial availability report along with running back Sione Moa who revealed Wednesday night he had surgery to repair a torn MCL and PCL for a non-season ending injury he suffered in the win over Utah Tech.

Both injuries could have been significantly worse, with no fewer than four major ligaments in the knee in addition to potential damage to muscle, tendon, bones and more.

But Poppinga said during his "Coordinators Corner" appearance on BYUtv that Damuni could return as early as the Oct. 17 home game against Notre Dame, "or somewhere in there." He walked back the timetable a little when he met with reporters Wednesday after practice — but did not discount Damuni from playing again this season.

BYU DC Kelly Poppinga on today's Coordinators' Corner, on the injury suffered by safety Raider Damuni Saturday night: "It wasn't as significant as we were thinking...I think it's going to be a few weeks and he'll be back--maybe for the Notre Dame game or somewhere in there,… — Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) September 7, 2026

"When you don't end up with an ACL (injury), it's always a positive," he said. "There's a timeline there that we'll have to be patient on that we have no control over. But it's way better than an ACL and him being out for the season.

"We'll shoot for the middle of October, and see if we can have him ready to roll by then," the first-year defensive coordinator added. "If not, we'll have him before the season ends; I know he wants to be back as soon as possible. He's thinking of after the bye week, and I would hope for it. But I'm just grateful — he's a great kid, and he's worked his butt off. He's a leader on our defense, and I'm happy for him and our team that he can get back on the field for us this season."

Prassas, meanwhile, is preparing for his first start of the season after making two in six appearances a year ago while making nine tackles including three solo stops. The 6-foto-2, 200-pound stopper from Chandler, Arizona, knows the Wildcats well — though he grew up in an Arizona State family before signing with BYU and playing in all 13 games as a freshman in 2024 with 20 tackles, 12 solo stops, an interception and a fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown in a 38-9 win over then-No. 13 Kansas State.

Now he'll get an even bigger chance against a team that means just a little bit more — even if he says he "wasn't much of a fan" of either side of the Territorial Cup rivalry.

"This is probably the most family I'll have coming to a game, just because it's one of the Arizona teams," he said. "It hits more at home for me.

"I treat every game the same, but this one hits more for me."