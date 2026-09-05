Legend of Glasker: No. 14 BYU rolls by Utah Tech in season opener

PROVO — If Saturday night's season opener against an FCS opponent is any indicator, BYU freshman Legend Glasker might actually live up to his namesake.

Bear Bachmeier completed 16-of-20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns, and Glasker scored three touchdowns in his first collegiate game to lead the 14th-ranked Cougars to a 63-7 win over Utah Tech in the 2026 season opener at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

BYU (1-0) capitalized on four turnovers, including with interceptions by Tre Alexander, Evan Johnson and Mathias Leach and a fumble recovery by Tausili Akana.

Leach also had a team high-tying four tackles to lead the Cougars' defense, and Cal transfer Cade Uluave posted two of BYU's four tackles for loss.

BYU held Utah Tech out of the end zone until Ace Chatman capped a 15-play, 75-yard drive over 7:45 in the third quarter with a 1-yard TD plunge.

By then, the Trailblazers trailed 56-7 with 4:45 left in the third quarter.

BYU out-gained the visitors with 114 yards to 8 en route to a 358-52 advantage at halftime. Glasker had 65 yards and two touchdowns on three catches, and added 16 yards and rushing score in his first collegiate game.

But he had help, too.

Alexander picked off CJ Tiller on the first play of the game, and Glasker scored the first touchdown of his freshman campaign on a 9-yard run five plays later to give the Cougars a lead they would never relinquish.

Bachmeier completed 16-of-20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, and also ran for a 13-yard score that put the Cougars up, 42-0 at the break.

The sophomore found the freshman three times for 65 yards and a score, and Glasker added 16 yards on two carries including the touchdown five offensive plays into his rookie season.

Preston Rex cashed in another turnover — this time, an interception by Johnson — with a 9-yard scoring run that stretched the advantage to 28-0 with 11:22 left in the half.

Glasker completed the first-half hat trick, going long for a 33-yard TD grab from Bachmeier to cap a 5-play, 66-yard drive with 7:47 left in the half for a 35-0 lead before Bachmeier's first-half sealing touchdown with 34 seconds on the clock.

That wasn't all, though.

Cannon DeVries returned the opening kick to the second half 100 yards for a touchdown, and Journee Tonga finished off a 3-play, 55-yard drive that included a 34-yard run with a 4-yard TD of his own with 12:30 left in the third.

Devaughn Eka finished off the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter as the freshman from Lehi finished with a game-high 59 yards on eight carries.

This story will be updated.