BYU adds multi-year Olympic sports jersey sponsorship with ... BYU? Here's how

PROVO — Like many universities across the country, BYU has added another jersey-patch sponsor to help drive revenue in the new era of revenue sharing and name, image and likeness.

This one is a business relationship with ... itself?

The Cougars announced Monday a multi-year agreement with BYU Continuing Education as the official jersey patch sponsor for its Olympic sports programs, placing the logo of the part of the university that oversees more than 150 events annually and 650 online courses from middle school through college on the uniforms of each of its non-football and basketball programs.

BYU football previously announced a sponsorship with Utah-based property management company Entrada on a multi-year deal. The current deal does not include men's and women's basketball, according to the release.

The initial rollout will include the six fall sports of the 2026-27 season, as well as baseball, softball, cross country, soccer, track and field and volleyball. A second phase will include golf, gymnastics, swimming and diving, and tennis, per BYU.

"We couldn't be more excited about this sponsorship," said the dean of BYU Continuing Education, Dr. Richard Houseman, in a statement. "Students are our primary focus, and this sponsorship allows us to support student-athletes, who compete at the highest levels both academically and in their respective sport."

BYU Athletics has announced a multi-year agreement with BYU Continuing Education, making it the official jersey patch sponsor for BYU Athletics' Olympic sports programs. pic.twitter.com/UOGyDfHvOP — BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) July 27, 2026

BYU Continuing Education is a division of the university that oversees curriculum outside the on-campus classroom. No BYU admission is required for its programs, which include more than 150 events annually and more than 650 online courses beginning with middle school and high school students, according to the BYU Continuing Education website.

Established in 1921, the division oversees programs such as BYU Online High School and programs for adults age 19 and over, the Bachelor of General Studies program for former students to finish a degree online, and the annual BYU Women's Conference and BYU Education Week.

Terms of the deal were not released. But BYU says the jersey patch will add to the continue sponsorship with BYU Continuing Education that also includes in-venue branding, broadcast media, fan engagement and more at Cougar athletic events.

"We are grateful for BYU Continuing Education and appreciate this support for our Olympic sport programs," said BYU athletic director Brian Santiago in a statement. "Our Olympic teams have been nationally relevant for many years, and we look forward to a promising future."