Bear Bachmeier's career night pushes No. 8 BYU past Iowa State

Posted - Oct. 10, 2026 at 12:10 a.m.

Jaxon WynderKSL
 
BYU running back Journee Tonga (20) and BYU tight end Keayen Nead (45) celebrate as BYU and Iowa State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026.
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PROVO – No LJ Martin, no problem.

Despite missing its top offensive player, BYU defended its home turf with a 21-10 win over Iowa State Friday night, thanks to 438 total yards from Bear Bachmeier.

The sophomore quarterback was vastly better in the passing game Friday than he was against TCU a week earlier, completing 22 passes for 329 yards and a touchdown. And with the run game missing Martin, Bachmeier helped carry the load on the ground, as well, with nine carries for a career high 109 yards.

It was also the coming-out party for Cougars tight ends Walker Lyons and Roger Saleapaga II, who were featured heavily in the pass game. Saleapaga set a career high in receiving yards with 72, while Lyons hauled in five catches for 61 yards.

BYU jumped out to a quick lead after executing a perfect opening drive in which Bachmeier found different receivers and picked up yards on the ground. The Cougars capped it off with a 6-yard rushing touchdown from running back Journee Tonga.

With the run game virtually nonexistent outside of Bachmeier, offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick relied on his quarterback's arm — and he delivered time and time again.

For the third time this season, Bachmeier hit Glasker on a deep route — this one going for 75 yards and a touchdown — to help give BYU an 18-point lead in the closing minutes of the third quarter.

The Cougars' victory now sets up a highly-anticipated matchup — and possibly the biggest home game in over 30 years — against Notre Dame next Saturday.

This story will be updated.

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