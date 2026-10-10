Bear Bachmeier's career night pushes No. 8 BYU past Iowa State

PROVO – No LJ Martin, no problem.

Despite missing its top offensive player, BYU defended its home turf with a 21-10 win over Iowa State Friday night, thanks to 438 total yards from Bear Bachmeier.

The sophomore quarterback was vastly better in the passing game Friday than he was against TCU a week earlier, completing 22 passes for 329 yards and a touchdown. And with the run game missing Martin, Bachmeier helped carry the load on the ground, as well, with nine carries for a career high 109 yards.

It was also the coming-out party for Cougars tight ends Walker Lyons and Roger Saleapaga II, who were featured heavily in the pass game. Saleapaga set a career high in receiving yards with 72, while Lyons hauled in five catches for 61 yards.

BYU jumped out to a quick lead after executing a perfect opening drive in which Bachmeier found different receivers and picked up yards on the ground. The Cougars capped it off with a 6-yard rushing touchdown from running back Journee Tonga.

With the run game virtually nonexistent outside of Bachmeier, offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick relied on his quarterback's arm — and he delivered time and time again.

For the third time this season, Bachmeier hit Glasker on a deep route — this one going for 75 yards and a touchdown — to help give BYU an 18-point lead in the closing minutes of the third quarter.

The Cougars' victory now sets up a highly-anticipated matchup — and possibly the biggest home game in over 30 years — against Notre Dame next Saturday.

This story will be updated.