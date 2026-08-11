Why do Utah teens keep spending summers working at this Alaska fishing lodge?

When most teenagers think of summer jobs, they imagine mowing lawns or scooping ice cream. But at Water's Edge Lodge in Elfin Cove, Alaska, dozens of Utah teens spend their summers working on the docks, helping guests, and experiencing one of the world's most amazing fishing destinations.

In this week's episode, Adam Eakle travels to Alaska to visit his son Ethan, who is spending the summer working as a dockhand at the Utah-owned fishing lodge. Along the way, Adam meets other teens from Utah who have traded ordinary summer jobs for an unforgettable experience in Alaska's wilderness.

The trip also includes incredible fishing as Adam and friends from Dark Energy head out on self-guided excursions targeting salmon and halibut, limiting out on halibut and experiencing some of the best fishing Southeast Alaska has to offer. Viewers will get an inside look at Water's Edge Lodge, learn about its guided and self-guided fishing opportunities, and discover why so many Utah families return year after year.