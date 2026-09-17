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Why Alaskan Anglers Inn Should Be on Every Utah Angler's Bucket List

By Adam Eakle, KSL | Posted - Sept. 17, 2026 at 10:43 a.m.

 
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In the coastal community of Gustavus, Alaska, Alaskan Anglers Inn offers fishers a combination of world-class fishing, comfortable accommodations and stunning wildlife viewing. In this episode, we fish the waters of the Inside Passage and Gulf of Alaska in search of giant halibut, silver salmon, yelloweye and rockfish with the help of experienced guides.

Beyond the fishing, you'll will get a look at the lodge's recently remodeled cabins, relaxing hot tubs and exceptional dining experience. The trip also showcases Alaska's breathtaking natural beauty, including encounters with humpback whales, orcas, sea otters and seals.

What makes Alaskan Anglers Inn stand out is its ability to deliver a premium guided fishing experience at a surprisingly affordable price. The lodge even provides GAF permits for every boat, giving anglers the opportunity to catch and keep a trophy-sized halibut. Whether you're a Utahn planning your next fishing vacation or simply enjoy outdoor adventure, this episode highlights why Gustavus and Alaskan Anglers Inn should be on your shortlist.

To book your trip of a lifetime, visit alaskananglersinn.com

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Adam Eakle, KSLAdam Eakle
Adam Eakle has been exploring Utah’s outdoors since he could hold a rod and a rifle. As the host of KSL Outdoors, Adam brings his lifelong passion for hunting, fishing, and wild places to viewers each week—highlighting the beauty of Utah’s backcountry and sharing tips for making the most of every adventure.

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