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King's Camo on how to layer for early-season hunts

By | Posted - Sept. 14, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

 
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Early season hunting is here and with warm weather turning to cold, it's hard to know what to wear. The guys at King's Camo have the layering system you need on the hunt so you can stay comfortable (either warm or cool) when you're outdoors trying to fill that tag.

From base to mid layers, pants and a protective outer shell, layering is the most important way to regulate your body temperature in the high country. These three technical clothing pieces will do the job.

For more, visit kingscamo.com

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