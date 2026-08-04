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Trout fishing Boulder Mountain's hidden backcountry lakes

By Adam Eakle, KSL | Updated - Aug. 4, 2026 at 1:52 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 4, 2026 at 1:52 p.m.

 
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Boulder Mountain is home to hundreds of alpine lakes and some of Utah's most sought-after trout fishing opportunities. Known for producing brook trout, Colorado River cutthroat trout, tiger trout, splake, grayling and more, this vast high-country fishery has long been a favorite destination for local anglers.

In this episode of KSL Outdoors, we join the team from Camp Chef for a backcountry fishing adventure to several remote Boulder Mountain lakes. While we won't reveal the exact locations, finding and exploring these hidden waters is part of what makes Boulder Mountain so special.

We go deep into Boulder Mountain where many of the best lakes require four-wheel-drive vehicles, UTVs and a willingness to leave the pavement behind. Along the way, we launch float tubes, catch beautiful trout, weather afternoon mountain storms and enjoy the solitude that comes with fishing some of Utah's most remote waters. We also ask a DWR biologist about how and why fish grow so big on Boulder Mountain and wht makes these fish so special compared to the rest of the state.

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Adam Eakle, KSLAdam Eakle
Adam Eakle has been exploring Utah’s outdoors since he could hold a rod and a rifle. As the host of KSL Outdoors, Adam brings his lifelong passion for hunting, fishing, and wild places to viewers each week—highlighting the beauty of Utah’s backcountry and sharing tips for making the most of every adventure. Raised with a deep respect for nature, Adam credits his father for teaching him the importance of being a responsible outdoorsman. His favorite pursuits include elk and deer hunting, upland game, fly fishing, and “dunking a worm with the kids.” In addition to hosting the show, Adam is also a part-time professional hunting guide—but his greatest joy comes from spending time in Utah’s wilderness with his wife Tonya and their four children: Alex, Madison, Taylor, and Ethan. A graduate of Kearns High School and the University of Utah, Adam now lives in Riverton, Utah, where he continues to live and breathe the outdoor lifestyle—on camera and off. First TV Appearance: Saturday Oct 7th 2006. “A date which will live in infamy” Favorite Story: 1998 Nagano Olympics Memorable Interview: Dell Schanzee Dream Interview: Ted Nugent…accomplished in 2011 Dream Job: Full time hunter/fisherman Favorite Program: Deadliest Catch First Story: Tragic mine accident in Tooele County Why I’m A Journalist: Because you never know who you are going to meet, where you are going to go, and what you’ll find. Hidden Talent: I can blow a train whistle with my hands. Favorite Food: The free meals at any media event. Favorite Sports Team: Bosox, baby! Favorite Musician: Garth Brooks Favorite Destination: Lake Powell and Alaska

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