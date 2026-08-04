Trout fishing Boulder Mountain's hidden backcountry lakes

Boulder Mountain is home to hundreds of alpine lakes and some of Utah's most sought-after trout fishing opportunities. Known for producing brook trout, Colorado River cutthroat trout, tiger trout, splake, grayling and more, this vast high-country fishery has long been a favorite destination for local anglers.

In this episode of KSL Outdoors, we join the team from Camp Chef for a backcountry fishing adventure to several remote Boulder Mountain lakes. While we won't reveal the exact locations, finding and exploring these hidden waters is part of what makes Boulder Mountain so special.

We go deep into Boulder Mountain where many of the best lakes require four-wheel-drive vehicles, UTVs and a willingness to leave the pavement behind. Along the way, we launch float tubes, catch beautiful trout, weather afternoon mountain storms and enjoy the solitude that comes with fishing some of Utah's most remote waters. We also ask a DWR biologist about how and why fish grow so big on Boulder Mountain and wht makes these fish so special compared to the rest of the state.