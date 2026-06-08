Catching Kokanee at Jordanelle State Park with Mama Hog Fishing Rods

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A recent day on Utah's Jordanelle Reservoir offered more than just fast-paced kokanee fishing, it became a meaningful tribute to friendship, gear innovation and the enduring impact of a life well lived.

Adam Eakle is joined by Aaron Goettsche of Mama Hog Fishing Rods to put specialized kokanee gear to the test. As the lines hit the water, the results come quickly, with consistent hookups and healthy kokanee salmon showcasing both the strength of the fishery and the performance of rods designed for Western waters, including kokanee and lake trout.

Along for the trip is longtime friend Sterling Poulson, making the outing especially significant. After the loss of colleague, Kurt Smith, to cancer, the two reconnect at his funeral and decide to honor him in a way he would have loved by spending a day fishing together.

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