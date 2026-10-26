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KSL Outdoors Snapshot of the Week: October 24, 2026

Updated - Oct. 26, 2026 at 10:24 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 26, 2026 at 10:19 a.m.

Adam Eakle
 
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The KSL Outdoors Snapshot of the Week winner captured something we've never seen before. James Bowles was down on the muzzleloader hunt on the San Juan Abajo unit. Around 8 p.m. they noticed a rainbow, but the sun wasn't out. After a Google search, James discovered what they were witnessing is called a "moonbow" or a lunar rainbow. It's produced by moonlight rather than sunlight. This is a very rare and awesome act of nature worthy of our big prize for winning the Snapshot of the Week.

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