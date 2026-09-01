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Catching native trout: why fly-fishers love the North Slope of the Uinta Mountains

By | Posted - Sept. 1, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

 
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The North Slope of Utah's Uinta Mountains is known among fly-fishers for its high-country streams and abundant populations of cutthroat and brook trout.

In this episode of KSL Outdoors, Adam Eakle joins a group of current and former Salt Lake City television news videographers for a fishing trip in the Uintas filled with friendship, storytelling and plenty of trout-catching.

We also talk to Utah Division of Wildlife biologist, Matt McKell, to discuss the Utah Cutthroat Slam, the status of cutthroat and brook trout fisheries on the North Slope, and why the Uinta Mountains remain one of Utah's favorite trout fishing destinations.

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