US resumes intelligence-sharing with Ukraine after pause, Zelenskiy says

Posted - Oct. 18, 2026 at 12:21 p.m.

Dan Peleschuk and Michael DerbyReuters
 
Servicemen of the National Police Special Purpose Battalion Zaporizhzhia region prepare a Gara reconnaissance and strike drone for a flight while they work at a position near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday.

Servicemen of the National Police Special Purpose Battalion Zaporizhzhia region prepare a Gara reconnaissance and strike drone for a flight while they work at a position near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday. (Stringer via Reuters)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • The U.S. resumed intelligence-sharing with Ukraine after a brief pause, Zelenskiy says.
  • Zelenskiy expressed concerns over U.S. actions like importing Russian diesel.
  • Zelenskiy hopes Trump remains an ally despite tensions affecting U.S.-Ukraine relations.

WASHINGTON — The United States has resumed providing Ukraine with critical intelligence to help it defend against ​Russian missile strikes, after a brief pause, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in comments published on Sunday.

Ukraine has relied on U.S. intelligence to spot ‌the fast-moving ballistic missiles that Russia has fired in waves at its cities. President Donald Trump had ⁠said earlier this week that Washington ​was still sharing intelligence, despite Ukrainian officials ⁠saying some Russian strikes had occurred without warning.

Speaking to NBC's Meet the Press, Zelenskiy ‌said intelligence-sharing had been ‌interrupted but later "de-blocked".

"We are very thankful for this," he said. "Now it works."

But ⁠Zelenskiy said that other U.S. actions, such ⁠as signing a deal to import Russian diesel and waiving sanctions on Russia that had been slated to take effect this week, will hurt Ukraine.

"If the United States will officially take the side of Russia, of course if these two countries will be together, of course we will not prevail and we ‌will not be able to stand," he said.

Over the ​past week, a widening rift between Trump and Zelenskiy has sparked concerns that their tumultuous relationship could lead to even worse outcomes for Kyiv. Zelenskiy told NBC that he hopes Trump will remain an ally of Ukraine.

"We want to trust him, and I hope that he will change his decisions," Zelenskiy said. "Because I think that it's all mistakes and it will not help us. And it will ​not help United States."

Ukraine gets U.S. help that Russia does not receive, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott ‌Bessent told NBC, citing ‌intelligence-sharing and ⁠the provision of U.S. munitions to other countries for resale to Ukraine.

But Bessent, speaking with "Meet the Press" after it aired Zelenskiy's interview, did not directly answer when asked multiple times whether the United States views Ukraine as an ally.

"Zelenskiy presents a false binary ‌this morning that Ukraine must ​win," Bessent said. "The war must end, and ‌that will be with some ⁠kind of a ​negotiated settlement."

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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