Philippines investigates Thomas Markle, father of Meghan, after child sexual abuse images claims

Posted - Oct. 23, 2026 at 9:02 a.m.

Nestor CorralesReuters
 
Authorities in the Philippines are investigating Thomas Markle, father of Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, the ​Philippine justice undersecretary said on Friday, after allegations he possessed child sexual abuse images.

Authorities in the Philippines are investigating Thomas Markle, father of Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, the ​Philippine justice undersecretary said on Friday, after allegations he possessed child sexual abuse images. (Getty Images/Shutterstock via CNN)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Philippines authorities investigate Thomas Markle for alleged possession of child abuse images.
  • Meghan Markle's father denies allegations as "sick lies"; investigation initiated by his son.
  • Meghan, distressed by claims, has restricted her father's contact with her children.

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities in the Philippines are investigating Thomas Markle, father of Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, the ​Philippine justice undersecretary said on Friday, after allegations he possessed child sexual abuse images.

"Our Anti-Trafficking and Anti-OSAEC (online sexual abuse and exploitation of children) task force in Cebu is currently investigating the matter," Nicholas ‌Ty, Philippine justice undersecretary, told Reuters.

Reuters could not immediately reach Thomas Markle for comment but he was quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper in Britain ⁠as saying the allegations against him were untrue and "sick ​lies".

Meghan, who is American, married King Charles' younger son ⁠in 2018. In a statement, she said she was "deeply distressed" over the allegations, first published in Britain's Sun ‌newspaper on Friday.

Markle's son handed evidence to police

Meghan said in her statement that she had known about the allegations against her ⁠father, 82, since 2018 and had prevented him from having contact with ⁠her children Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, to protect them.

She has been out of contact with her father since the run-up to her 2018 wedding. Days before the event, Thomas Markle said he would not attend due to ill health after he earlier admitted posing for paparazzi pictures.

Philippine interior minister Jonvic Remulla told Reuters it was Markle's son, Meghan's half-brother, who is also called Thomas, who provided police with evidence ‌of the allegations, including a laptop, confirming details in the Sun newspaper.

Meghan's father, ​who had lived in Cebu in the Philippines for some time, was now believed to be back in the United States, Remulla added.

Meghan said she was shown a letter which had been sent to British police in 2018 with "troubling and disturbing" allegations about her father, adding that she was told they were being investigated.

British police said they were aware of "media reports that officers from the Met's Royalty and Specialist Protection Command were involved in the passing on of a letter in 2018."

"We are undertaking enquiries internally in an effort ​to confirm this," a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said.

Meghan said she was "deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in ‌the last 24 ‌hours, and my ⁠thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.

"My sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children," she said.

The Sun also said Thomas Markle's son had contacted the FBI in the United States over the allegations. The FBI did not immediately respond to a Reuters ‌request for comment.

Harry and Meghan and ​their children relocated to England in August after living in California ‌for six years.

Contributing: ​Michael Holden, Sam Tabahriti and Sarah Young

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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