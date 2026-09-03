Belgium reports about 3,000 excess deaths over summer due to heat

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BRUSSELS, Sept 3 — Heatwaves from June 18 through August 16 ​caused 2,935 excess deaths in Belgium, or 22.6% excess mortality, public health body Sciensano ‌said in a report on Thursday.

• From June 18 through July ⁠3, Belgium recorded its ​highest excess mortality, with ⁠2,035 additional deaths, or 48.8% above expected ‌levels, Sciensano said.

• ‌Starting on June 18, maximum temperatures of around ⁠30°C were recorded ⁠for 10 consecutive days, including three days of temperatures around 35°C, with nights during that period also exceptionally warm.

• Sciensano said mortality from June 18 through July 3 was the highest ‌recorded during a heatwave since ​the start of its analyses in the year 2000.

• The two other heatwave periods, from July 4 to 17 and July 28 to August 16, saw lower excess mortality, with 535 excess deaths (14.8%) and 365 excess deaths (7%), respectively.

• While ​people aged 65 and older account for ‌most heatwave-related deaths, ‌Sciensano ⁠said excess mortality also occurs among younger people.

• Europe experienced several heatwaves during the summer, with the U.N. weather agency last month saying periods of ‌extreme heat are ​becoming more frequent, intense and ‌longer-lasting as climate ⁠change ​warms the planet.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by ​Christopher Cushing)