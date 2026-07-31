4 bodies located after 10 climbers went missing on Pakistani mountain, sources say

KATHMANDU, Nepal — The bodies of four climbers were located by Pakistani search crews on Friday after at least ​10 mountaineers went missing in a suspected avalanche on Broad Peak a day earlier, Pakistani sources said.

Among those missing is Nepali mountaineer Nirmal Purja, 43, who set a record for the fastest ascent of ‌the world's 14 highest mountains, a feat chronicled in the 2021 Netflix documentary "14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible."

The climbers are believed to have been swept away ⁠by an avalanche on the 26,414-foot peak, the world's ​12th-highest mountain, around midday on Thursday.

Search and rescue operations ⁠were continuing on Friday, Sajid Hussain, deputy director of the tourism department in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region, told Reuters.

The search was ‌focusing on a "remote and difficult ‌area," Hussain said.

The four bodies found had not yet been recovered, according to Pakistani security sources, ⁠who did not give details of where they were found or ⁠about their identities.

Two Pakistan Army Aviation rescue helicopters have been dispatched, the Aviation Cooperation Program said.

"We remain hopeful for the safe recovery of the missing climbers," the club said. "The entire team has reportedly been out of communication since the avalanche."

The expedition included Purja and nine other climbers from Nepal, Pakistan, Oman, the U.S. and China, the ACP said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a news briefing on Friday that Chinese authorities were "urgently verifying ‌the situation and gathering information" and "are willing to offer help based on the ​requirements of the Pakistan side."

The Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said six of the 10 climbers missing in the avalanche were Nepalis. Nepal had "received assurances from the Pakistani authorities that they would mobilize all available resources for timely search and rescue operations", it said in a statement.

Friends and relatives of the climbers feared the worst. Mingma David Sherpa, a business partner of missing Nepali climber Purja, said he was on his way to Pakistan on Friday after hearing the news.

Trekking company Seven Summit Treks had three sherpa guides among the missing climbers, Chhang ​Dawa Sherpa, a board director, told Reuters.

Chhang said team members' last tracked location at the time of the suspected avalanche was at 21,653 feet and "fell ‌down straight from there".

Broad ⁠Peak, located in Gilgit-Baltistan region, is considered one of Pakistan's most challenging climbs.

Purja first climbed Annapurna, the 10th-highest mountain in the world, on April 23, 2019, and then began taking on other "8,000ers."

He became more widely known internationally after the Netflix documentary chronicling his journey was released two years later.

Of the world's 14 highest peaks, eight are in Nepal, five in ‌Pakistan and one in Tibet.

Climbing experts ​say barely more than three dozen mountaineers have climbed all 14 ‌peaks to date.

Contributing: Ethan Wang and Aftab Ahmed