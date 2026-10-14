Drivers warned to prepare for Ogden Canyon closure

Posted - Oct. 14, 2026 at 1:03 p.m.

Staff
 
A view looking down Ogden Canyon from the Overlook Trail. Ogden will soon start working on pipeline replacement.

A view looking down Ogden Canyon from the Overlook Trail. Ogden will soon start working on pipeline replacement. (Steve Baker)

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OGDEN — Drivers who use Ogden Canyon may experience delays starting this month when the city begins a 36-inch pipeline replacement project.

Work is expected to begin as early as Oct. 26, but it depends on when construction materials arrive.

The construction will take place day and night. Transportation crews will close one lane of state Route 39 between The Oaks Restaurant and the Ogden Canyon Water Treatment Plant, a stretch of about a quarter-mile. Crews will provide one-way alternating lanes around the clock.

Delays could last from five to 10 minutes through April 2027.

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