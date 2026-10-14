1 dead after police shooting near Erda

Updated - Oct. 14, 2026 at 7:19 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 14, 2026 at 4:10 p.m.

Devin OldroydKSL
 
A crime scene near Erda in Tooele County on Wednesday. Police in Tooele are investigating after officers were involved in a fatal shooting.

A crime scene near Erda in Tooele County on Wednesday. Police in Tooele are investigating after officers were involved in a fatal shooting. (Derek Petersen, KSL)

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ERDA, Tooele County — A man is dead following a short pursuit that ended with a police shooting near Erda on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident began around 1:45 p.m. when Pleasant Grove police requested assistance while following a wanted fugitive, allegedly with an active warrant for a parole violation, into Tooele County, according to Sgt. Dane Lerdahl with the Tooele County Sheriff's Office.

Lerdahl said officers from multiple agencies responded, including Tooele police, Pleasant Grove police, Utah Highway Patrol and the Tooele County Sheriff's Office. He said officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not yield. A short pursuit took place before the driver sideswiped a semi-truck and then lost control and rolled his vehicle, he said.

"Moments later, shots were fired by multiple officers from multiple agencies," Lerdahl said. The fugitive was pronounced dead at the scene.

Six officers from various agencies were placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Lerdahl did not say whether the man was armed, what he was wanted for, or what exactly caused officers to fire their weapons. He did not release the name of the man who died, pending notification of family.

Both directions of state Route 179 and Sheep Lane, north of Erda Way, were closed through the night due to the shooting. The Utah County Critical Response Team will handle the ongoing investigation.

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