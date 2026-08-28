Utah Tech University celebrates renovated performing arts center, featuring award-winning artists

By Arianne Brown, KSL | Posted - Aug. 28, 2026 at 4:03 p.m.

 
Utah Tech University will hold a ribbon-cutting for the newly renovated and renamed America First Performing Arts Center. The center will also hold an opening night celebration.

Utah Tech University will hold a ribbon-cutting for the newly renovated and renamed America First Performing Arts Center. The center will also hold an opening night celebration. (Utah Tech University)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Utah Tech University unveils the renovated America First Performing Arts Center tonight.
  • The center received $34.3 million from various donors for its renovation.
  • Award-winning artists will perform at the opening night celebration at 7:30 p.m.

ST. GEORGE — Utah Tech University will hold a ribbon-cutting for the newly renovated and re-named America First Performing Arts Center.

The center was previously named the Cox Auditorium. It originally opened in 1986 as part of the original Dixie Center, and was created to serve the performing arts community both at the university and within the community.

The renovations at the center began in early 2024 and were made possible through a $5 million donation by America First Credit Union; a $28 million appropriation from the Utah State Legislature; and a $1.3 million contribution from Washington County and many community donors.

According to the university, the renovated venue will serve as the official home of Southwest Symphony, Southern Utah Heritage Choir and Utah Tech University's student and professional art programming.

The ribbon-cutting event was originally scheduled for Friday morning. However, due to widespread power outages in the area, it will now take place at 7:30 p.m. tonight, prior to the "Raise the Curtain: An Opening Night Celebration" that features ward-winning pianist William Joseph with Madilyn Paige from "The Voice," Travis Garland of "Dancing with the Stars" and "America's Got Talent", as well as special guest Derek Hough of "Dancing with the Stars."

Tickets to the combined concert and ribbon cutting are available at utahtechlive.org.

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Arianne Brown, KSLArianne Brown
Arianne Brown is a reporter covering southern Utah communities, with a focus on heart-warming stories and local happenings. She has been a reporter for 14 years.

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