Utah Tech University celebrates renovated performing arts center, featuring award-winning artists

ST. GEORGE — Utah Tech University will hold a ribbon-cutting for the newly renovated and re-named America First Performing Arts Center.

The center was previously named the Cox Auditorium. It originally opened in 1986 as part of the original Dixie Center, and was created to serve the performing arts community both at the university and within the community.

The renovations at the center began in early 2024 and were made possible through a $5 million donation by America First Credit Union; a $28 million appropriation from the Utah State Legislature; and a $1.3 million contribution from Washington County and many community donors.

According to the university, the renovated venue will serve as the official home of Southwest Symphony, Southern Utah Heritage Choir and Utah Tech University's student and professional art programming.

The ribbon-cutting event was originally scheduled for Friday morning. However, due to widespread power outages in the area, it will now take place at 7:30 p.m. tonight, prior to the "Raise the Curtain: An Opening Night Celebration" that features ward-winning pianist William Joseph with Madilyn Paige from "The Voice," Travis Garland of "Dancing with the Stars" and "America's Got Talent", as well as special guest Derek Hough of "Dancing with the Stars."

Tickets to the combined concert and ribbon cutting are available at utahtechlive.org.