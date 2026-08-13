Tornado warnings issued in Tooele County; flood warnings in southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Tornado warnings have been issued for Tooele County, as storms continue to pass through the state.

The National Weather Service issued a warning for the communities of Tooele, Stockon and Rush Valley, as a warning that brushed Dugway and Skull Valley expired. The new warning lasts through 6:30 p.m.

Large hail was also possible, the agency added.

The storm is from the same pattern that has created flooding concerns elsewhere in the state. Flash flood warnings were issued across multiple parts of southern Utah on Thursday, including in Springdale and Pine Valley in Washington County.

The warnings, which cover large sections of Zion National Park and Capitol Reef National Park to the south and west of Caineville in Wayne County, are scheduled to remain in effect until 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Additional areas in Kane County south of U.S. 89 to the west of Big Water are under flood warnings until 6:30 p.m. Pine Valley in Washington County is also under flood warnings until 6:30 p.m.

Residents are warned to move to higher ground immediately and avoid walking or driving through floodwaters.

The weather service issued a flood watch for many parts of southwest and central Utah earlier in the day, which lasts through Friday morning. Utah's rivers, creeks and streams, as well as flood-prone locations like slot canyons and low-lying terrain, are typically the biggest risks.

Recent burn scars are also a risk. More than 500,000 acres have burned this year, adding to the list of prone areas.

The watch and warnings come as monsoonal moisture continues to move into the state, increasing the probabilities for showers and thunderstorms across the state.

Some places, including Zion National Park, have already received over an inch of rain on Thursday. Eden in the Ogden Valley of northern Utah also received more than an inch from Thursday's storms.

More isolated storms are expected Thursday through Friday evening, which can be severe, said KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson. While rare, Utah averages approximately two tornadoes every year.

Thursday's tornado warning came two days after the 27th anniversary of the tornado that ripped through Salt Lake City in 1999.

Flooding risks could also linger through Friday.

"We definitely have a heightened awareness for the chance of flash flooding, so please be careful," Johnson said.

Warmer and drier conditions are expected to develop by the weekend, lasting into the start of next week, he added.

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