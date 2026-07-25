St. George woman serving church mission competes on 'American Ninja Warrior'

ST. GEORGE — For the past four seasons, Anna McArthur has competed on "American Ninja Warrior." This year, however, she was on a mission. Literally.

The 19-year-old St. George resident is currently serving a proselytizing mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. So, when the first episode for this season aired on July 20, that's exactly where she was.

"We thought it was so funny because as she came off the fourth obstacle, the TV host Akbar said, 'She's out here on a mission,' and we were like, 'Did he really just say that?'" Anna McArthur's mom, Jen McArthur, said. "When he said that, we were like, 'Little does he know that she's literally out here on a mission.'"

This season, ninjas from the West, Central, and East regions compete in Regional Qualifiers for a chance to advance to the all-new Regional Finals with the goal of earning a spot in the National Finals.

Competitors took to the American Ninja Warrior stage last fall, so Anna McArthur already knew the results, but had to wait to share them with the world.

"She advanced past the qualifying round," Jen McArthur said. "She knew within the last couple months that it was going to air toward the end of July, so she would miss it, but she also knew that we would be able to record it and send her a video so she could see it."

Following competing, Anna McArthur has been deciding what her "next move" would be. Her parents said that, like "American Ninja Warrior," when she decided he wanted to serve a mission, she was "all in."

"She finished her associate's at Utah Tech and decided to take a break so she could train fully for this season of 'American Ninja Warrior,'" her dad, Ira McArthur, said. "She went all in, and she's just had a remarkable season, and her goal after she trained was to go and set her availability date and go on her mission."

Anna McArther is at the Provo Missionary Training Center and will leave to serve in South Carolina on July 29.

"It's remarkable to see her dedication to all things, both to 'Ninja' and to her desire to serve," Ira McArthur said.

The "American Ninja Warrior" Regional Finals will be aired on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. MST on NBC.