Man unconscious, hospitalized after being pulled from Sand Hollow Reservoir

HURRICANE — A man was flown to the hospital on Saturday after he was pulled unconscious from the water at Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, officials said.

The man, who was in his 20's, was swimming when he became fatigued, according to Utah Department of Natural Resources Capt. Chase Pili.

Bystanders noticed the man and pulled him out of the water. Pili said people gave the man CPR before transferring him to first responders. The man's condition remains unknown.

Pili expressed thanks "to the bystanders who assisted during this incident," as well as Hurricane Valley Fire Department, Washington County Search and Rescue and Life Flight for what he said was a "rapid response."

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