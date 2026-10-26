Elderly couple cut out of tree after crash on I-15 in Washington County

Posted - Oct. 26, 2026 at 3:14 p.m.

Devin OldroydKSL
 
A car is pictured after crashing into a tree in Washington County on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.

A car is pictured after crashing into a tree in Washington County on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. (Lt. Zach Randall, Utah Highway Patrol)

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ST. GEORGE — Two people were cut from a tree after crashing their car near I-15 in Washington County on Monday.

An elderly driver straightened out a curve on northbound I-15, causing the car to go off the road, over a ditch and into a tree, said Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Zach Randall.

Randall said the elderly driver and a passenger were lying in a tree, and medical and fire authorities were working on cutting them out.

The Utah Department of Transportation said the crash happened two miles south of Ash Creek Reservoir.

At this time, authorities have not disclosed the extent of the injuries to the occupants of the car.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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