Beaver County Commission declares state of emergency after fires, flooding

By Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSL | Updated - July 21, 2026 at 10:13 a.m. | Posted - July 21, 2026 at 9:23 a.m.

 
The Beaver County Commission declared a state of emergency following wildfires and flooding on Tuesday.

The Beaver County Commission declared a state of emergency following wildfires and flooding on Tuesday. (Alex Cabrero, KSL)

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BEAVER — The Beaver County Commission declared a state of emergency for Beaver County on Tuesday following a spate of wildfires and flooding.

The resolution to declare Beaver County in a state of emergency was passed unanimously by the Beaver County Commission in an emergency meeting.

"We are very aware of the situation we are in with the fire and the flooding," said Beaver County Commissioner Wade Hollingshead. "We are very appreciative of all the efforts that have been in place during the fire and the recent floods that no serious harm or life has been lost."

The commission requested assistance from both the state and federal government to help rebuild.

Beaver County Commissioner Brandon Yardley said the county is "running off county dollars" but needed to request additional aid to ensure it can recover.

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Utah wildfiresUtah weatherSouthern UtahUtahEnvironment
Joe Wirthlin

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