7 homes, 4 businesses flooded in Bluff as residents return after evacuation

BLUFF, San Juan County — Residents from the town of Bluff were allowed back home on Monday morning after they were part of an immediate evacuation took place on Sunday.

The town was part of evacuations happening across multiple Navajo Nation communities in Utah as floodwaters caused by rising water levels in the San Juan River threatened Bluff, Montezuma Creek and Aneth.

Around 150 people were expected to evacuate from Montezuma Creek and Aneth, which were given an evacuation notice by the Navajo Nation Department of Emergency Management at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Navajo Police Department Facebook post.

On Sunday at 8:30 p.m., San Juan County posted a warning on social media for Bluff residents to "evacuate now."

"You live down in the desert. It's red rock country, and then it turns into an ocean in your backyard," Bluff Mayor Josh Ewing said. "It's pretty astounding the amount of water that came down the San Juan River."

The evacuation order in Bluff was lifted at 5 a.m. on Monday, according to a San Juan County Facebook post.

Photo: Mark Less, KSL

"Residents and business owners may return to their properties but should use caution. Several properties on the east side of Bluff, South of Highway 191/Main Street remain flooded. We appreciate everyone's willingness to work to keep neighbors and first responders safe last night."

San Juan County said it's possible water from San Juan River was contaminated with sewage and advised people to stay out of the river due to health risks, and as water levels remain elevated.

By Monday, water levels had dropped somewhat, but the San Juan River was still extremely high and covered a lot of places in Bluff and the surrounding area.

An evacuation notice was lifted on Monday for the town of Bluff after floodwaters threatened the area on Sunday night, triggering an emergency evacuation. (Photo: Mark Less, KSL)

Families in Montezuma Creek and Aneth were also dealing with flooded homes.

State Route 162 between Bluff and Montezuma Creek remains closed with deep water crossing the pavement.

"To support flood-affected residents, please consider donating to the Bluff Community Foundation Relief Fund," the county said. "Thank you to all emergency responders throughout the community and County and beyond, local businesses, and community members who came together to protect and support our neighbors."

Contributing: Alex Cabrero