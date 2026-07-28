'She was so loved': Community holds vigil for former Miss American Fork who died Sunday

AMERICAN FORK — Many who have been touched by a young woman's love and ambition held a candlelight vigil Tuesday evening in remembrance of a life well lived.

Brynn Carnesecca, 21, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Her mother, Michele Carnesecca, told KSL she wants her daughter to be remembered for the "amazing life she lived."

"She took her own precious life, but she is more than what happened to her," Michele Carnesecca said. "We would like to celebrate the amazing life she lived."

Brynn Carnesecca was crowned Miss American Fork in 2024 and was recognized by her fellow contestants with the Miss Congeniality Award at Miss Utah last year. She was also an accomplished journalist who interned at KSL during the summer of 2025.

"She was an incredible writer and reader from a young age," Michele Carnesecca said, adding that her daughter was published by the American Fork Citizen, Lehi Free Press and BYU's Daily Universe. She also interned at Utah Valley Magazine and Good Things Utah.

At the vigil, yellow and white balloons were strewn across American Fork Amphitheater for Brynn Carnesecca. Attendees wore yellow to honor her, and they also wrote notes in her memory.

Friend Jefferson Penrod said at Tuesday's vigil that Brynn Carnesecca thrived in media for a lot of reasons.

"Brynn loved telling stories, and she loved writing," Penrod said. "And I think for her, journalism was a way that she could not only do good in the community but also express her passions in writing."

Michele Carnesecca described how "gifted and talented" her daughter was, and how she loved music and making the people around her smile.

"Oh, how she loved to laugh," Michele Carnesecca said. "What sets Brynn apart is that her life was all about service. She loved serving as Miss American Fork, she created Envelopes of Hope for the incarcerated inmates of Utah, and she was always doing quiet acts of service."

Brynn Carnesecca, 21, passed away unexpectedly on July 26. Carnesecca was crowned Miss American Fork 2024 and was an accomplished musician and journalist who interned at KSL in 2025. (Photo: Heather Adams)

Brynn Carnesecca started the nonprofit as a community service initiative during her run for Miss Utah. She told KSTU last September that she wanted to build empathy between people "in the free world" and those in prison.

"I've seen so many lives change and how much empathy and connection can be built through these letters," she said at the time. "As we reach out through this program, our worldview expands, and I've seen some amazing friendships take shape."

Many online posts from loved ones and organizations have flooded in since the news of Brynn Carnesecca's passing, including the Miss Utah Scholarship Organization that wrote about her "kindness, service, and friendship" that "touched countless people across the state."

"(This is a) testament to the way she made others feel seen, valued, and loved," the post read.

Utah Miss Amazing named her one of its "buddies," saying that she had a "lasting impact on everyone she met."

"She had a beautiful way of making our queens feel seen, supported, and loved," the Utah Miss Amazing post read. "Whether she was cheering someone on, sharing a smile, or simply being present, Brynn embodied what Miss Amazing is all about.

"We are so grateful for the time she spent with our Utah Miss Amazing family. Her light will continue to shine through the lives she touched and the memories we will forever cherish. Our hearts are with the Carnesecca family, her friends, the Miss American Fork Organization, and the entire Miss Utah community during this unimaginable time."

Dorina Ledkins, Miss American Fork Organization director, said at the vigil that Brynn Carnesecca loved in an extraordinary way, a way that could set an example for all people.

Penrod made a public post on Facebook, saying that she was "even more (kind) behind closed doors."

Good Things Utah posted that their "time together was brief, but she touched our hearts - RIP Brynn," while giving "sincere condolences to all who knew and loved her, especially Brynn's sweet family."

Brynn Carnesecca's mom echoed the love the world had for her daughter, adding how much her daughter loved the world around her.

"Brynn loved her family and friends fiercely and was always there when you needed her," Michele Carnesecca said. "She was so loved."

A GoFundMe* was set up to help with the costs associated with the unexpected death.

Contributing: Andrew Adams, KSL

Suicide prevention resources If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Crisis hotlines Huntsman Mental Health Institute Crisis Line: 801-587-3000

SafeUT Crisis Line: 833-372-3388

988 Suicide and Crisis LifeLine at 988

Trevor Project Hotline for LGBTQ teens: 1-866-488-7386 Online resources NAMI Utah: namiut.org

SafeUT: safeut.org

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988lifeline.org

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Utah chapter: afsp.org/chapter/utah

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.