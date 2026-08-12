West Nile Virus found in one-third of mosquitos sampled within Salt Lake City district

SALT LAKE CITY — West Nile Virus was detected in 35% of mosquitoes tested this week within the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District, posing a "significantly higher-than-normal risk" of the virus, county health officials say.

A second human case of the virus has also been reported in the county, Salt Lake County Health Department officials said on Wednesday. The county previously reported its first human case of West Nile Virus of the year on July 30.

West Nile Virus is the most common virus spread by mosquitoes, which can have ranging impacts on humans.

Some people may not develop symptoms, but people can also develop fever, headache and body aches within two to 14 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Severe cases can result in high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, coma, tremors and muscle convulsions, which can even result in death.

To avoid contracting the virus, the Salt Lake County Health Department recommends that people: