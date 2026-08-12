West Nile Virus found in one-third of mosquitos sampled within Salt Lake City district

By Carter Williams, KSL | Posted - Aug. 12, 2026 at 5:52 p.m.

 
Salt Lake Mosquito Abatement teams spray larvicide to kill mosquito larvae in the wetlands north and west of Salt Lake City on May 28, 2021. Approximately 35% of the mosquitoes it tested this week had West Nile Virus, county health officials said on Wednesday.

Salt Lake Mosquito Abatement teams spray larvicide to kill mosquito larvae in the wetlands north and west of Salt Lake City on May 28, 2021. Approximately 35% of the mosquitoes it tested this week had West Nile Virus, county health officials said on Wednesday. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

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SALT LAKE CITY — West Nile Virus was detected in 35% of mosquitoes tested this week within the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District, posing a "significantly higher-than-normal risk" of the virus, county health officials say.

A second human case of the virus has also been reported in the county, Salt Lake County Health Department officials said on Wednesday. The county previously reported its first human case of West Nile Virus of the year on July 30.

West Nile Virus is the most common virus spread by mosquitoes, which can have ranging impacts on humans.

Some people may not develop symptoms, but people can also develop fever, headache and body aches within two to 14 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Severe cases can result in high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, coma, tremors and muscle convulsions, which can even result in death.

To avoid contracting the virus, the Salt Lake County Health Department recommends that people:

  • Use EPA-registered insect repellent with DEET or picaridin
  • Wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors, especially during dawn and dusk.
  • Eliminate standing water around your home, which are common breeding area for mosquitoes.
  • Use screens on doors and windows to keep mosquitoes out.
  • Stay indoors during peak mosquito activity time.

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Carter Williams, KSLCarter Williams
Carter Williams is a reporter for KSL. He covers Salt Lake City, statewide transportation issues, outdoors, the environment and weather. He is a graduate of Southern Utah University.
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