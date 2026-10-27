Teen seriously injured in Salt Lake City I-215 crash

Posted - Oct. 27, 2026 at 7:47 a.m.

Kennedy CamarenaKSL
 
A teenager was in serious condition early Tuesday after a crash happened on Interstate 215.

A teenager was in serious condition early Tuesday after a crash happened on Interstate 215. (Alex Schmidt, Shutterstock)

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SALT LAKE CITY — A teen was taken to Primary Children's Hospital in serious condition after a crash on Interstate 215 in Salt Lake City early Tuesday.

At 12:37 a.m., a vehicle in the northbound lanes struck an arrow board sign while driving on I-215 East at 3900 South, according to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Zach Randall. The arrow board sign was in the left shoulder of the roadway when the crash occurred.

There were multiple people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and one 16-year-old was taken to Primary Children's Hospital in serious condition, according to Randall.

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