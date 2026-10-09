Sandy residents prepare with sandbags ahead of Rachel's remnants

Updated - Oct. 9, 2026 at 10:28 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 9, 2026 at 9:39 p.m.

Tyrese BooneKSL
 
Sandy residents prepare sandbags before strong rain and winds come into Utah, Friday. With remnants of Hurricane Rachel expected to bring rain to Utah, residents are taking precautions against potential flooding.

Sandy residents prepare sandbags before strong rain and winds come into Utah, Friday. With remnants of Hurricane Rachel expected to bring rain to Utah, residents are taking precautions against potential flooding. (Tyrese Boone, KSL)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Sandy residents prepare for potential flooding from Hurricane Rachel's remnants.
  • Meanwhile, city officials are inspecting storm drains and providing sandbags to prevent water damage.
  • Significant flooding isn't expected but residents are advised to monitor weather updates.

SANDY — With remnants of Hurricane Rachel expected to bring rain to Utah, Sandy residents are taking precautions against potential flooding, including filling sandbags to help protect their homes.

The preparations come after an August storm caused flooding in parts of the area, leaving some residents cleaning up water damage.

Travis Mangrum is among those hoping to avoid a repeat. During the August storm, water entered his basement through a window well, flooding one of his rooms.

Now, he's preparing ahead of the next round of rain, which could total from one to three inches. Wind speed could reach upwards of 50 mph.

"We're getting ready for those Hurricane Rachel remnants, getting ready just in case," Mangrum said.

Mangrum said he and his neighbors faced cleanup after the August flooding, and he's hoping to prevent similar damage this time.

Sandy crews prepare for changing conditions

The city is also taking precautions as it monitors the forecast.

According to Sandy city officials, drainage crews are inspecting storm drain inlets and drainage channels to help water flow properly. Public works and parks crews are also preparing equipment, including pumps and generators, in case conditions worsen.

The city has made empty sandbags available at a familiar distribution site near 9800 S. and Highland Drive.

Scott Ellis, a public works operational manager, said the demand for sand has been significant.

"We brought about 60,000 pounds of worth of sand and now we're down to about 10,000. We'll have two trucks coming we'll probably deliver that in the morning," Ellis said.

Sandbags can be made at 9800 S. Highland Drive, and more sand will be delivered to the location at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

City officials say these preparations are being made out of caution. Significant flooding is not currently expected, but local impacts from the storm remain uncertain.

How residents can prepare

Sandbags can be placed near vulnerable areas of a home, including basement entrances, window wells and garage doors.

Sandy officials also recommend that residents:

  • Clear leaves and debris from nearby storm drains when it is safe to do so.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Monitor weather updates and official emergency information.
  • Never drive through flooded roadways or approach fast-moving water.

Residents can find additional weather information on the KSL webpage, the National Weather Service and local emergency management updates.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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