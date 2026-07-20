Hiker who died after suspected lightning strike identified

ALTA — A hiker suspected of dying after being struck by lightning on Saturday was identified by the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office on Monday.

Craig Nelson, 59, had hiked to American Fork Twin Peaks multiple times before with his brother, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday, the two brothers rode the Snowbird Tram and decided to grab lunch around 10:30 a.m. before starting their hike. They decided to stop and eat because they wanted to monitor the weather moving into the area, the sheriff's office noted.

Because the brothers did not see any lightning, they continued on their hike until they reached the area near Twin Peaks around 11:40 a.m. One decided to head back down after reaching the east peak first just as the weather dwindled down even more.

"(Nelson) continued toward the summit. As he reached the top, he collapsed after appearing to be struck by lightning," the sheriff's office said. "His brother, who was approximately 20 feet away, made his way back toward the tram area and found someone to call 911."

The sheriff's office said the 911 call was received at just past noon at 12:01 p.m., and Nelson was pronounced dead by the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team once they arrived at the scene.

The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner has yet to determine the official cause and manner of Nelson's death. The sheriff's office said its investigation will remain open pending the medical examiner's findings.

"Our hearts go out to Mr. Nelson's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Sheriff Rosie Rivera said in a statement. "We respectfully ask the public and the media to honor the family's privacy."