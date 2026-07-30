Extreme heat warning issued in Utah; Salt Lake County to open additional cool zones

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SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County is among the places taking steps to help people beat the heat this weekend by opening additional cool zones with extended hours.

The National Weather Service issued a series of extreme heat warnings and heat advisories that cover most of the state, beginning as early as Friday for southern Utah and Saturday in other regions, including the Wasatch Front.

High temperatures are forecast to remain between 105 and 110 degrees in lower Washington County, as well as many recreational gems in southern Utah over the weekend, the agency warns. Temperatures could reach 105 degrees along the Wasatch Front, as well.

Triple-digit temperatures are possible across many other parts of the state.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors," the weather service advises, adding that young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles because car interiors will "reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes."

The hotter temperatures are tied to a large high-pressure system over New Mexico that is forecast to move to the west, slowly cutting off the monsoonal flow that has helped produce showers and thunderstorms for the better part of the past few weeks, said KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson.

Some scattered showers are possible in the mountains to close out Thursday, but the probabilities drop off after that.

"(Thursday) is the start of a really dry pattern that's going to set up for the weekend," he said.

The extreme heat will return with it, which is why some communities are taking action again.

Salt Lake County's cool zones

Salt Lake County points out that it has more than 60 different cool zones spread across the Salt Lake Valley, ranging from swimming pools, libraries, rec centers and senior centers. These zones are public buildings made available for people to temporarily cool off and learn about available services.

As was the case on July 13, when Salt Lake City broke its all-time high temperature record, five Salt Lake County recreation centers will be open for extended on Sunday because of the elevated heat:

Northwest Recreation Center, 1255 Clark Ave. (300 N.), Salt Lake City — Sun: 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. (Cool Zone only 2:30-8)

1255 Clark Ave. (300 N.), Salt Lake City — Sun: 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. (Cool Zone only 2:30-8) Taylorsville Recreation Center, 4948 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville — Sun: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. (Cool Zone only 3-8)

4948 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville — Sun: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. (Cool Zone only 3-8) JL Sorenson Recreation Center, 5350 W. Herriman Main, Herriman — Sun: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Cool Zone only 3-8)

5350 W. Herriman Main, Herriman — Sun: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Cool Zone only 3-8) Dimple Dell Recreation Center, 10670 S. 1000 East, Sandy — Sun: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Cool Zone only 3-8)

10670 S. 1000 East, Sandy — Sun: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Cool Zone only 3-8) SLC Sports Complex, 645 S. Guardsman Way, Salt Lake City — Sun: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Cool Zone only 5-8)

All other Salt Lake County recreation centers will be open during their normally posted hours.

Water and water bottle filling may be available throughout the weekend at some zones.

The Weigand Center (437 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City) remains open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All individuals are welcome. Additionally, Homeless Resource Centers in Salt Lake County remain open with their normal operating hours.

"The County is asking residents to check on neighbors, family members, pets and anyone who may be more vulnerable to extreme heat, including older adults, young children and people who work outdoors," said Eric Biggart, a spokesperson for Salt Lake County.