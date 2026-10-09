Davis County police shooting hospitalizes 1 person

UPDATED - Oct. 9, 2026 at 7:44 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 9, 2026 at 6:07 p.m.

Joe R. Wirthlin JrKSL
 
A large police presence in Syracuse after a police shooting prompted by an alleged domestic violence incident. A large number of police were on scene in Syracuse Friday after an alleged domestic violence situation. One person was hospitalized after police confirmed shots had been fired.

A large police presence in Syracuse after a police shooting prompted by an alleged domestic violence incident. A large number of police were on scene in Syracuse Friday after an alleged domestic violence situation. One person was hospitalized after police confirmed shots had been fired. (Alexander Jackson)

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SYRACUSE — One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital Friday afternoon after a police shooting in Syracuse.

On Friday morning at 9 a.m., police received a report of domestic violence. Clearview Police Assistant Police Chief Devin Rogers said the suspect was demanding something from the victim and was using a firearm to "compel the victim to do something."

Hours later, police said the suspect was located at a residence in Syracuse. He was reportedly uncommunicative, Rogers said. Based on the previous report of a firearm, nearby homeowners were asked to shelter in place and were given the option of evacuating.

Reported threats were made by the suspect that violence would break out if police were involved, Rogers said, and a tactical team responded to the scene near 2500 S. 100 East in Clearfield where shots were later fired.

One person was taken from the scene by a Life Flight helicopter.

Officials did not specify whether the shots were fired by the suspect, the officers, or both.

Contributing: Simone Seikaly

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