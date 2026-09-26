Bountiful honors former QB, lightening strike victim

BOUNTIFUL — The Bountiful community came together Friday night to honor former Redhawks quarterback Steve Matheson, who died last month after being struck by lightning while helping stranded boaters in Florida.

Before Friday night's game, Matheson's family walked onto the field as the school played a video honoring his life and legacy.

Matheson was the quarterback on Bountiful's 2002 state championship team. But for his wife, Abbie, his impact went far beyond football.

"He always wanted to serve. He was always looking to serve people around him, whether that was his family or friends in the neighborhood," Abbie Matheson said.

Steve Matheson was in Florida for work and had extended his stay to spend time with his childhood best friend, according to a previous KSL report.

On Aug. 29, the two were heading back from the water when they encountered stranded boaters during a sudden storm. While helping them, Matheson was struck by lightning and died.

For those who knew him, his final moments reflected the way he lived his life — helping others.

Friday's tribute gave Matheson's wife and four children a chance to see the impact he had on the Bountiful community.

"It has really helped us to know that we are supported and loved, and it's helped us realize how Steve impacted other people," Abbie said.

Bountiful also honored Matheson with its Distinguished Alumni Forever Brave Award.

Abbie Matheson said her children already knew what their father meant to their family, but seeing the community honor him gave them another perspective.

"They know their dad's amazing and everything he was to them, but to be able to see how much it impacted everyone around them, I think it's just been wonderful — an amazing experience for them," she said.

For Abbie Matheson, one of the things that stood out most about her husband was his ability to connect with people.

"How he touched everybody, and I was always in awe of the way he was able to connect with people quickly. It just blew me away," she said.

A GoFundMe has also been established to support Abbie and the couple's four children following Matheson's death.*

Matheson is remembered by his family, friends and former teammates not only as a state championship quarterback, but as a husband, father and friend who made serving others part of his life.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited into the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.