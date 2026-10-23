Trump administration's $8 billion diesel aid for farmers will arrive after election, official says

Posted - Oct. 23, 2026 at 8:31 a.m.

Leah DouglasReuters
 
Farmer Gerald Wolff pumps diesel fuel into a fuel tank to take it back to his farm in Harper, Kansas, May 11, 2018.

Farmer Gerald Wolff pumps diesel fuel into a fuel tank to take it back to his farm in Harper, Kansas, May 11, 2018. (Nick Oxford, Reuters)

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WASHINGTON — The ​Trump administration's $8 billion in diesel aid for farmers ‌will be disbursed after the November ⁠3 election, ​an administration official ⁠said on Friday.

President Donald ‌Trump announced ‌the aid at a rally ⁠in Kansas ⁠on Monday as part of a suite of costly and politically fraught actions to offer Americans relief ‌from high fuel ​prices driven up by the war in Iran.

U.S. Department of Agriculture official Richard Fordyce told Reuters the exact timing of payments is ​still to be determined.

"It's ‌going ‌to be ⁠close to the end of the year, would be my guess," Fordyce said. "That ‌is a little ​unclear at ‌this point."

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