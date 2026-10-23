Trump administration's $8 billion diesel aid for farmers will arrive after election, official says

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WASHINGTON — The Trump administration's $8 billion in diesel aid for farmers will be disbursed after the November 3 election, an administration official said on Friday.
President Donald Trump announced the aid at a rally in Kansas on Monday as part of a suite of costly and politically fraught actions to offer Americans relief from high fuel prices driven up by the war in Iran.
U.S. Department of Agriculture official Richard Fordyce told Reuters the exact timing of payments is still to be determined.
"It's going to be close to the end of the year, would be my guess," Fordyce said. "That is a little unclear at this point."
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