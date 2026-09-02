Chicago River bridge gets stuck after lifting for boat to pass

By Cybele Mayes-osterman/report For America, Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 2, 2026 at 5:20 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 2, 2026 at 4:38 p.m.

 
People scamper west across the lower level of the DuSable Lake Shore Drive bridge over the Chicago River on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, as water pumped by a Chicago Fire Department boat flows down onto the double-leaf, double-deck, fixed counterweight bridge.

People scamper west across the lower level of the DuSable Lake Shore Drive bridge over the Chicago River on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, as water pumped by a Chicago Fire Department boat flows down onto the double-leaf, double-deck, fixed counterweight bridge. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune via AP)

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CHICAGO — A major bridge in downtown Chicago remained stuck in the raised position for more than four hours Wednesday after dangerous heat caused its components to expand.

The DuSable Lake Shore Drive bridge, which crosses the Chicago River at Grand Avenue, became stuck during a scheduled lift to allow a boat to pass underneath around 10 a.m., said Erica Schroeder, a spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Transportation. The bridge finally lowered and reopened to traffic shortly before 2:30 p.m.

"The issue was related to the high temperatures in Chicago, which caused bridge components to expand enough to prevent the two bridge leaves from fully closing," Schroeder said in an emailed statement.

City crews, assisted by the Chicago Fire Department, "made the necessary adjustments" to cool the bridge, Schroeder said.

A wave of extreme heat began sweeping across Chicago on Tuesday, prompting the National Weather Service to warn residents on two consecutive days to prepare for "dangerous heat."

The stuck bridge caused traffic snarls downtown as drivers were forced to take other routes.

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Mayes-Osterman is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

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