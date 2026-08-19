Why your yard needs ornamental grasses right now (and a horticulturist's favorites)

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SALT LAKE CITY — They are the star of your late-summer yard. Ornamental grasses are about to hit their prime time!
Jessica Berrett said these plants will bring movement and structure to your landscape, and they can handle our Utah heat! She shared some of her favorites.
Switchgrass
Little Bluesteam
Blue Grama
Feather Reed Grass
Blue Oat Grass
Where to Place Them
- Use an upright grass to create vertical structure.
- Repeat the same grass to create rhythm and continuity.
- Use a softer grass next to bold flowers for textural contrast
- Grasses are especially effective planted in masses
Find more plant inspiration from Jessica Berrett on Instagram @plant.geek.
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