Why your yard needs ornamental grasses right now (and a horticulturist's favorites)

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SALT LAKE CITY — They are the star of your late-summer yard. Ornamental grasses are about to hit their prime time!

Jessica Berrett said these plants will bring movement and structure to your landscape, and they can handle our Utah heat! She shared some of her favorites.

Switchgrass

Little Bluesteam

Blue Grama

Feather Reed Grass

Blue Oat Grass

Where to Place Them

Use an upright grass to create vertical structure.

Repeat the same grass to create rhythm and continuity.

Use a softer grass next to bold flowers for textural contrast

Grasses are especially effective planted in masses

Find more plant inspiration from Jessica Berrett on Instagram @plant.geek.