Turn all the emails and photos into a missionary memory book they'll cherish

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SALT LAKE CITY — When kids serve a church mission, they often send hundreds of emails and photos to friends and family. Turning all of that into a memory book can be a big job. A Utah company is now making that process a whole lot easier.
Heather Mildenstein is a Brand Ambassador for My Missionary Book, a service designed to turn missionary emails and photos into a hardcover keepsake. She shared how My Missionary Book actually works.
For more information, visit mymissionarybook.com.
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