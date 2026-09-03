News  / 

The relationship trap you've already fallen into and 4 questions to help you reset

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - Sept. 3, 2026 at 12:35 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — Back to school is a good time to get back to your marriage.

Dr. Matt Townsend shared a back-to-school relationship reset.

Do a Mental Load Reset

Guiding question: What is one hidden load I can help relieve my partner of this week?

Make Time for "Logistics Free" Connection

Guiding question: What makes me feel most connected to my partner on a daily basis?

Reset Your Tech Boundaries to Restore Attention

Guiding question: What can we do with our technology to pay more attention to each other?

Plan One New Relationship-Elevating Goal for the New Year

Guiding question: Wht is one thing we can work on that would dramatically impact our sense that we are a team?

Most recent News stories

Lauren Tippetts

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  