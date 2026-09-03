The relationship trap you've already fallen into and 4 questions to help you reset

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SALT LAKE CITY — Back to school is a good time to get back to your marriage.

Dr. Matt Townsend shared a back-to-school relationship reset.

Do a Mental Load Reset

Guiding question: What is one hidden load I can help relieve my partner of this week?

Make Time for "Logistics Free" Connection

Guiding question: What makes me feel most connected to my partner on a daily basis?

Reset Your Tech Boundaries to Restore Attention

Guiding question: What can we do with our technology to pay more attention to each other?

Plan One New Relationship-Elevating Goal for the New Year

Guiding question: Wht is one thing we can work on that would dramatically impact our sense that we are a team?