The relationship trap you've already fallen into and 4 questions to help you reset

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SALT LAKE CITY — Back to school is a good time to get back to your marriage.
Dr. Matt Townsend shared a back-to-school relationship reset.
Do a Mental Load Reset
Guiding question: What is one hidden load I can help relieve my partner of this week?
Make Time for "Logistics Free" Connection
Guiding question: What makes me feel most connected to my partner on a daily basis?
Reset Your Tech Boundaries to Restore Attention
Guiding question: What can we do with our technology to pay more attention to each other?
Plan One New Relationship-Elevating Goal for the New Year
Guiding question: Wht is one thing we can work on that would dramatically impact our sense that we are a team?
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